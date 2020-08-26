Takshashila and Hudson to launch The China Challenge DeepWebinar Series

The Takshashila Institution and Hudson Institute are partnering to host The China Challenge discussion series, a DeepWebinar series exploring the implications of China’s rise for the US and India, featuring scholars, government leaders, and practitioners from both countries. The series is free and open to the public.

The series will cover a range of strategic and economic issues concerning India, China, and the United States. The fundamental question underpinning these discussions will be how India and the US can and should respond to China’s increasing assertiveness and growing global ambitions.

The China Challenge DeepWebinar series consists of six online discussions conducted every Friday over a period of six weeks. The series will begin on Friday, August 28, 2020 and conclude on Friday, October 2, 2020.

Speaking about the series, Hudson Institute Chief Operating Officer John Walters said that “the Chinese Communist Party is a leading threat to the global norms of democracy, from stifling free expression in Hong Kong to the unprecedented global theft of intellectual property. Together, India and the United States are a strong force for democratic values in global affairs. We are pleased to partner with Takshashila in hosting this discussion series that is designed to offer solutions to the challenges posed by China’s increasingly authoritarian behavior.”

Nitin Pai, Co-founder and Director of the Takshashila Institution, added that “it is increasingly clear both to India and the U.S. that China does not intend to use its growing power to reshape the world order in an inclusive, cooperative manner. At this pivotal moment in history, it is incumbent that the two democracies engage in broader conversations on common approaches to changing the international system in a manner that is consistent with shared values and interests. I think that the partnership between Takshashila and Hudson is a modest step forward in taking the India-US relationship beyond the bilateral and to the global.”

DeepWebinars are thoughtfully curated conversations that bring together great panellists and interesting discussants from diverse backgrounds. Each DeepWebinar in this series is tailored to ensure in-depth deliberation over different aspects of China’s rise, which impinge on the interests of India and the US.

The China Challenge DeepWebinar series:

The Future of the World Order, August 28, 2020

Hosted by Pranay Kotasthane, head of research at the Takshashila Institution, panelists Ambassador Nirupama Menon Rao, former Indian foreign secretary, and Ambassador Husain Haqqani, director for South and Central Asia at Hudson Institute and former Pakistani ambassador to the United States.

Securing Freedom in the 21st Century, September 4, 2020

Hosted by Aditya Ramanathan, research analyst at Takshashila Institution, with panelists Manoj Kewalramani, Research Fellow, Takshashila Institution and Liselotte Odgaard, visiting senior fellow at Hudson Institute.

Is an Economic Divorce Possible?, September 11, 2020

Hosted by Anupam Manur, assistant professor at Takshashila Institution, with panelists Narayan Ramachandran, co-founder of the Takshashila Institution, and Thomas J. Duesterberg, senior fellow at Hudson Institute.

The Struggle for Technological Supremacy, September 18, 2020

Hosted by Manoj Kewalramani, research fellow at Takshashila Institution, with panelists Karthik Nachiappan, research fellow at the Institute of South Asian Studies, National University of Singapore, and Eric Brown, senior fellow at Hudson Institute.

Hosted Aparna Pande, research fellow and director of Hudson Institute’s Initiative on the Future of India and South Asia, with panelists Ambassador Vijay Gokhale, former Indian foreign secretary, and John Lee, senior fellow at Hudson Institute.

Countering Beijing’s Military Might, October 2, 2020

Hosted by Aparna Pande, research fellow and director of Hudson Institute’s Initiative on the Future of India and South Asia, with panelists Lt. General Prakash Menon, director of the Strategic Studies Programme at the Takshashila Institution, and Bryan Clark, senior fellow and director of the Center for Defense Concepts and Technology at Hudson Institute.

About the Takshashila Institution

The Takshashila Institution is an independent center for research and education in public policy. It is a non-partisan, non-profit organisation that advocates the values of freedom, openness, tolerance, pluralism and responsible citizenship.

The Takshashila Institution seeks to transform India through better public policies, bridging the governance gap by developing better public servants, civil society leaders, professionals and informed citizens.

About Hudson Institute

Founded in 1961 by strategist Herman Kahn, Hudson Institute challenges conventional thinking and helps manage strategic transitions to the future through interdisciplinary studies in defense, international relations, economics, health care, technology, culture, and law.

Hudson guides public policy makers and global leaders in government and business through a vigorous program of publications, conferences, policy briefings, and recommendations.