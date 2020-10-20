Takshashila Discussion SlideDoc – Submarine Cables: A Maritime National Security Perspective for India

Executive Summary:
India’s economic recovery and national security in a post COVID-19 world heavily depends on its digital connectivity to the rest of the world. Submarine cables are crucial to ensuring this connectivity.
We recommend that India safeguard its submarine cables through:
- Deployment of an all-encompassing Sound Surveillance System (SOSUS).
- An increase in sortie rates and numbers of Maritime Patrol/ELINT Aircraft.
- An increase in patrolling in specific areas by the Indian Coast Guard, CISF, Sagar Prahari Bal of The Indian Navy and Marine Police.
- An increased focus on proliferating restoration capabilities for private consortiums by providing incentives.
Submarine-Cables-A-maritime-national-security-perspective-for-India-v1(1)_compressed