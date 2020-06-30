Sino-Indian Dispute: Escalation or De-escalation; PLA RF and the US Missile Defence; SCS; Taiwan and more

I. The Big Story: Sino-Indian Border Tensions: Escalation or De-escalation?

The Sino-Indian border dispute story has got even more cluttered as some Indian media reports indicate the Chinese presence on the Indian side of the LAC at Galwan and Depsang plains. While others have claimed that these are Indian structures and the Chinese are gradually withdrawing from all places except Pangong Tso. However, all sides agree that there is a gradual military buildup on both sides of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Before deep-diving into it, let’s revisit this week’s events related to the ongoing border tensions.

A few more details on the June 15 Fight

Three important stories were published on the Indian side describing a detailed account of the June 15 Galwan fight. Shiv Aroor’s story for India Today describes the three brawls that took place on June 15 night. The first was on the Indian side of the LAC when the Indian troops removed the Chinese observation post that reappeared overnight. The second and third brawls were across the LAC on the Chinese side, where the Indian soldier wanted to push the Chinese troops back from the LAC, claims Aroor.

Manu Pubby writes for the Economic Times that the Chinese observation post at the Patrolling Point 14 (PP 14) would have given them a clear view of the entire Galwan valley, the Shyok confluence and strategic Daulat Beg Oldie road. “As talks were being held to pull down this structure, the Indian patrol party was attacked by a large Chinese force that had surreptitiously gathered in the dark of the night and had occupied some heights as well,” he writes.

Read more