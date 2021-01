Shambhavi Naik was quoted in Business Insider on the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccines.

She was quoted as saying,

The vaccine approval process has been expedited but does not mean the vaccines themselves are rushed. The approval itself is based on adequate safety and efficacy data, and therefore, the vaccines should be safe to use. However, vaccine developers and regulatory authorities should make this safety and efficacy data public to bolster public confidence in the vaccines.



