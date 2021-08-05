Shambhavi Naik moderated a panel on the Global Health Agenda in the BRICS academic forum 2021.

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the urgency of reviewing the global healthcare agenda. There is a need to review pandemic preparedness, international cooperation, vaccine development processes, global healthcare regulations, pharmaceutical supply chains, citizen awareness and local capacities. Which elements of healthcare should the governments prioritise? How can international cooperation be improved to ensure the world is better prepared for the next pandemic? How can governments, business and civil society work together to deliver healthcare to the citizens? The panel reviewed the lessons from Covid19 and explore measures that BRICS can take to improve healthcare delivery.