Read the full article on Asia Times

The pivot to clean-energy exports is behind VK changing hands

Russia’s energy industry currently brings in a major chunk of state revenue and is tied to common prosperity and employment in the Russian economy. Although a willingness eventually to phase out hydrocarbons now exists, the idea is to switch to exporting greener sources of energy such as hydrogen instead of just watching business decline.

This pivot will require a lot of public communication to build the momentum in terms of awareness and popular support for the required policy measures.

The Internet and social media play the most important roles as opinion shapers and amplifiers in any country today, and Russia is no exception. Russia’s largest social-media website VKontakte, often stylized as VK, has in effect changed hands. The controlling stakes now belong to two entities, Gazprom Media and Sogaz, closely related to Gazprom, the government-controlled hydrocarbons company.

Gazprom Media owns stakes in dozens of cross-media holdings in Russia, including television channels, radio outlets, film production establishments, print media and Internet outlets, now including VK. Although it has been announced that VK will continue as an independent outfit, it would be naive to think it will not be in some capacity amenable to Gazprom.

Read the full article on Asia Times