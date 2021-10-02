Download the document as PDF

Note: The following document is authored by an independent panel of thinkers and policy practitioners, and does not represent the views of the The Takshashila Institution.

India’s Path to Power: Strategy in a World Adrift is the product of collective deliberation, debate and report writing involving a diverse and independent group of analysts and policymakers, namely: Yamini Aiyar, Sunil Khilnani, Prakash Menon, Shivshankar Menon, Nitin Pai, Srinath Raghavan, Ajit Ranade, and Shyam Saran. The group was convened in May 2020 and met at regular intervals for over a year, until September 2021. Several members of this group were involved in a similar exercise in 2012 that produced Non Alignment 2.0. Like the discussions that led to the publication of Non Alignment 2.0, these meetings were lively and full of argument and constructive critique. The report therefore, should not be seen as one with whose every line all members of the group would agree but as a document that we hope will prompt further discussion and elaboration. All members of the group fully endorse the basic principles and perspectives embodied in India’s Path to Power: Strategy in a World Adrift. Indeed, we collectively wish to bring these principles to the attention of our fellow-citizens and to our political leaders,

policymakers and opinion shapers, in order that we might arrive at a basic national consensus about India’s strategic priorities and opportunities.

You can send in your comments and queries to strategyindia2021@gmail.com.

Read the document in Hindi here