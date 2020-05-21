Download the Recommended Draft Bill in PDF

Takshashila’s ‘The New Space Policy 2020‘ proposes a clear policy and regulatory structure that paves the way for growth of the nascent private space sector in India, thus contributing towards national development and advancing the frontiers of science and technology. The recommended Draft Space Activities (Regulation) Bill, 2020 aims to codify the intent of Takshashila’s policy proposal to provide for the regulation of space activities and the establishment of the Space Regulatory Authority of India and the Space Disputes Settlement Appellate Tribunal.

This draft was prepared by Rahul Matthan, Shreya Ramann, Nitin Pai, and Utkarsh Narain. For suggestions/discussions, please write to research@takshashila.org.in