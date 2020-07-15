Radio, Buddies & More: Alternatives For Students Without Internet

With the COVID-19 pandemic’s requirement for social distancing, it will be difficult to physically reopen schools. When schools in Israel reopened, clusters of COVID-19 cases were reported from them and all schools had to be closed again. Thus, keeping schools closed is a wise option. The current situation has certainly increased the demand for virtual learning and in the same direction, the Government of Maharashtra has announced the beginning of new academic year for state board schools with online classes. While that seems like a logical decision, especially in Maharashtra which accounts for 30% of COVID-19 cases in India, it does not account for digital disparity. Not all students have access to smartphones/internet and therefore, it is imperative to find alternatives to online learning so that all students are able to access education.

