Prateek Waghre speaks at ‘Anatomy of Internet Shutdowns’ panel

Prateek Waghre spoke at a panel discussion on the ‘Anatomy of Internet Shutdowns’ on March 8, 2020. The panel was hosted by Rootconf at Nullcon, Goa. Other panelists included Raman Singh Chima, Shehla Rashid, Arjun Venkatraman and Zainab Bawa (moderator).

Prateek Waghre spoke about what constitutes an Internet Shutdown and the nature of shutdowns in India and around the world. He also presented the results of the usability analysis of the whitelisted websites in Jammu and Kashmir, which was carried out in collaboration with Rohini Lakshanè of The Bachao Project.