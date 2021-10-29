Prateek Waghre quoted in the Quint about hate speech and misinformation on Facebook

Prateek Waghre was quoted in the Quint about hate speech and misinformation on Facebook. He stressed on the importance of holding platforms accountable and added a note of caution that realistically, platforms should be held “accountable in a way that does not reduce the relative power of civil society.”

He was quoted as saying:

There are certain things that Facebook can do, in terms how much they invest in local resources in the country that they operate in. The challenge is not just for one company, but it’s about fixing these issues at a broader, societal level.

You can read the full article here.