Prateek Waghre was mentioned in DW on how COVID misinformation has complicated India’s fight against the pandemic. Speaking on the ubiquity of misleading images and posts on social media, Prateek said,

“Many of these videos and memes are recycled as they don’t evaporate easily from cyberspace. Even after this avalanche of misinformation is debunked, there are still people who are unsure of what to believe”

You can read the full article here.