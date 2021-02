Prateek Waghre was mentioned in a Forbes article on internet shutdowns by Aditi Agrawal. The article focuses on how frequent internet shutdowns have meant that valid information regarding the farmers protests is not communicated, allowing misinformation to flourish. Prateek’s research on the extent (in terms of hours) to which internet shutdowns have affected people in Haryana was quoted in the article. You can read it in full, here.