Pranay Kotasthane spoke to Ashish Kulkarni of the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics. Ashish Kulkarni is an Assistant Professor at Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics. He is also the host of this podcast, and likes to chat up with people from different fields about their experiences in college. They discussed topics ranging from how public policy affects different aspects of our lives, how changing subjects influenced Pranay’s understanding of public policy, what skills complement the study of economics and touched on topics like geopolitics of semiconductors.

You can watch the full session below: