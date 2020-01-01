Pranay kotasthane spoke at a panel on Quad: Cyber Security Capabilities, Collective Efforts for Research and Education at the Security Education, Research and Innovation Conference 2021 organised by National Centre of Excellence – Cybersecurity Technology and Entrepreneurship.
Pranay said that the Quad is ideally suited for technology cooperation for three reasons: one, there is a convergence of values and interests, while the four countries bring complimentary strengths to the table. Two, it is a positive agenda around which many other countries outside the group can rally around. Three, Quad is small enough unlike T-12, D-10. This allows initiatives to get off the ground easier while keeping the option of involving more trusted partners at a later stage alive.
He also Recommended the following:
- The Quad should jointly create new Centres of Excellences (CoEs) to co-invest in moonshot ideas in cybersecurity, hardware security, and semiconductors.
- The Quad countries should build trust in each others’ legal IP enforcement mechanisms.
- Governments should do what companies can’t. Research, visitation, joint development, licensing: all of them are critical for technological cooperation and governments should work together to reduce friction in these areas.