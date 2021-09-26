Pranay Kotasthane says multilateral cooperation on semiconductors is the only way forward

Pranay Kotasthane was quoted in an Economic Times article on the Quad’s alliance on securing critical technologies. Regarding the effect of the alliance on India, Pranay said:

This (the Quad agreement) is very positive for India. Multilateral cooperation on semiconductors is the only way, as self-sufficiency has not yielded results.

Further, on the need for such an alliance, Pranay said:

The Quad’s focus on securing high-tech supply chains is also due to this global dependency on Taiwan, which has a strained relationship with China. China has been violating Taiwanese air space and there have been cyber-attacks on Taiwan. These are risks and it can lead to supply chain bottlenecks. We already see it in the automotive industry. Collectively, Quad wants to rejig the supply chain and ensure the adversary doesn’t have key controls of the supply chain