Pranay Kotasthane quoted on China’s semiconductor industry’s prospects

In an article in the Week, Pranay Kotasthane was quoted on China’s semiconductor industry’s prospects.
On China’s position in the semiconductor value chain, he said:
Assembly and testing is right up Beijing’s alley. China’s SMIC (Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation) could have caught up in chip fabrication, had the US not categorised China as a strategic adversary. But now China has to develop their own stack. With its Chip Fund, China is putting a lot of resources into it; but again, that requires technology transfer and cooperation with US companies.”