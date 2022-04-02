Pranay Kotasthane quoted in the Week on the west’s economic sanctions against Russia.

Pranay Kotasthane was quoted in the Week on what India can learn from the west’s economic sanctions against Russia. Pranay said:

A balanced and shrewd geopolitical and trade strategy may well keep India in better stead than trying to protect oneself by foolishly trying to be self-sufficient in everything. Dependencies on other countries are inescapable. Plurilateral collaboration is a necessity, not a choice.

What India needs to do is dominate in areas where the west is relatively disadvantaged—the IT industry, for example. The lesson we need to learn is to build up our atma shakti (self strength), not atma nirbharta (self-reliance).