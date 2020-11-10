Pranay Kotasthane quoted in RFI on the impact of US presidential elections on India

Pranay Kotasthane was quoted in a RFI article published on 7th November, on the impact of US presidential elections on India. Pranay was quoted as saying:

“The election’s impact on the Indo-US relationship has to be viewed through the prism of China, which remains the biggest strategic challenge for both the US and India. Whether it’s a Democratic establishment or a Republican one, there is a bi-partisan consensus that the Chinese threat needs to be countered.”

You can read the full article here.