Apply To Our Courses Now!
Nov
2020

Pranay Kotasthane quoted in RFI on the impact of US presidential elections on India

By

Pranay Kotasthane was quoted in a RFI article published on 7th November, on the impact of US presidential elections on India. Pranay was quoted as saying:

“The election’s impact on the Indo-US relationship has to be viewed through the prism of China, which remains the biggest strategic challenge for both the US and India. Whether it’s a Democratic establishment or a Republican one, there is a bi-partisan consensus that the Chinese threat needs to be countered.”

You can read the full article here.

Related Articles

About Author

Takshashila Media

Latest Books

Between the Buyer and the Seller
August 25, 2017
Book: Distance from Delhi—Essays on Geopolitics, Economics and Public Policy
December 15, 2015By , , , , and
Book: A Visible Hand
December 15, 2015By and