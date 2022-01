Pranay Kotasthane was quoted in Outlook Business on India’s semiconductor policy. He said:

It takes at least five years to set up one Semiconductor fab unit. Unless the investors have complete confidence in the business, tax and trade regimes of the country, and the assurance that there would be no protectionism to promote domestic players over foreign players, they will not invest capital. India must avoid becoming protectionist if it wants to attract global chip makers to India.