Pranay Kotasthane Quoted in Arab News on US-Iran Tensions

Pranay Kotasthane was quoted in an article in Arab News on 07 January 2020 in an article discussing the impact of US-Iran tensions on India. Pranay was quoted as saying:

It would not be easy for India to maintain non-adversarial ties with Middle Eastern countries. India’s stance of maintaining a non-adversarial relationship with all major West Asian powers will come under strain in a crisis situation. Every decision made by India will be seen by a few countries in zero-sum terms — if you are not with us, you are against us. India should continue to keep away from the many conflicts in that region and pursue parallel diplomacy with all sides.

The full article can be read on Arab News here.