Pranay Kotasthane was quoted in an article by Sanjay Kumar in Arab News on 24th Feb 2020 in an article discussing Trump’s India visit. Pranay was quoted as saying:

Trump had avoided mentioning prickly issues for the Modi government. But the president’s positive remarks on Pakistan showed that he needed the help of India’s rival for the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan to happen.

The full article can be read on Arab News here.