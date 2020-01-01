Pranay Kotasthane quoted in Arab News on India’s response to the Ukraine-Russia war

Pranay Kotasthane was quoted in Arab News on India’s response to the Ukraine-Russia war. He said:

Indian foreign policy is aimed towards addressing the challenge of China. In India’s calculation, it is thought that Russia can be an instrument to manage the China threat. Instead of cutting ties with Russia altogether, the Indian establishment thinks that, by continuing engagement with Russia, there might be a way in which you can prevent Russia from completely going along with China. The ideal situation for India is to have a relationship with Russia, so that Russia and China don’t get too close together.