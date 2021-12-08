Pranay Kotasthane chaired a discussion on ****China’s Technological Ambitions and Realities**** at the Centre for Contemporary China Studies’ annual seminar on 8th December 2021. The theme of the seminar was China’s Goals for 2035: Prospects and Challenges. CCCS is an internal think tank of the Government of India that carries out research on contemporary issues on China and recommends policy options to the government.

Speaking on the topic *Chinese S&T Innovation and Commercialisation – Goals and Prospects in the Era of High-Tech Decoupling*, Pranay made three points.

One, the decoupling is likely to be much sharper for high tech and innovation as compared to the commercialisation of existing technologies. For the latter, China has much wider access to the domestic and international markets and continues to enjoy a comparative advantage.

Two, S&T innovation prospects of China do not look as bright as they appeared at the beginning of Made in China 2025 because innovation significantly depends on the nature of US-China and EU-China relationships apart from domestic factors. As these relationships become more competitive, or even confrontational, China’s S&T pathway will likely become difficult; its access to key research partnerships in other countries in frontline areas is likely to get blocked. At the same time, as cooperation moves to competition and confrontation, we should be worried that technologies bound by ethical guardrails elsewhere, finding easier pathways in China.

Three, there is a need to recalibrate the exponential growth projections and over-optimistic predictions about China’s tech self-sufficiency. There are three reasons that demand a relook at linear predictions. First, CCP’s self-preservation imperative – across many critical sectors such as defence and technology, the CCP exaggerates its capabilities. Second, it is in the interest of the US and other leading powers to overplay China’s technology capabilities. There are few things that can fire national imagination like a well-equipped, seemingly more advanced adversary. And third, predicting a linear growth path based on current trends misses asking the opportunity cost question. Until now, opportunity costs were partially being borne by other countries, particularly the US as foreign direct investment (FDI) from the US and access for its citizens to the technology ecosystems of other countries allowed China to make rapid progress in key technology domains. This arrangement is no longer sustainable.

After his comments, Pranay chaired a session on some key aspects of China’s technology ecosystem. Anna Puglisi (CSET, Georgetown University) spoke on the topic of human resources for S&T development in China, Mathieu Duchatel (Institut Montaigne) discussed the prospects of China’s semiconductor sector, and Kalpit Mankikar (Observer Research Foundation) talked about China’s manufacturing capabilities in 2035.