Puliyabaazi, a podcast by Pranay Kotasthane and Saurabh Chandra completes 100 episodes

Puliyabaazi, a Hindi-Urdu podcast on the Pragati platform completed 100 episodes on Thursday. Co-hosted by tech entrepreneur and Takshashila faculty fellow Saurabh Chandra, and Takshashila deputy director Pranay Kotasthane, Puliyabaazi features conversations on politics, public policy, technology, philosophy, and history, in a casual yet thoughtful manner.

Puliyabaazi released its first episode in January 2018. Over the last three and half years, it has become one of the most popular Hindi podcasts across the globe. In September 2019, the podcast was ranked one on Apple Podcasts India under the Politics category.

The century was marked with a special episode in which the two co-hosts discussed the story behind the podcast. It was hosted by a former guest and avid Puliyabaazi listener, Vineet Devaiah. You can listen to this episode below:

