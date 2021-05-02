Pandemic Diplomacy – Economic Sobriety – Anti-Trust Fines – Biden’s Speech – Yang’s Proposal – A Tougher Europe? – Afghan Troika Talks – Marxism’s Winning

Eye on China is a weekly newsletter that covers China-related developments from an Indian interests perspective.

I. Pandemic Diplomacy – The Good, Bad & Ugly

Through the week we’ve seen the good, the bad and the ugly dimensions of the India-China relationship. Let’s begin with the good. Beijing continued its public outreach to New Delhi in regard to the Covid crisis. Early in the week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with foreign ministers of Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Wang said that India was also invited to this meeting. He said that China extends its “sincere condolences” to the Indian people and “is ready to provide support and assistance to the Indian people at any time according to the needs of India.” He also added that “relevant Chinese companies have taken active actions with government support, and the first batch of oxygen concentrators has arrived in India.”

Soon after that, Wang sent a letter to his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar, expressing “empathy” and promising to provide support “according to the needs of India.” This was followed by Xi Jinping writing to Prime Minister Modi, expressing “sincere sympathies,” promising “to strengthen cooperation” and adding that “I believe that under the leadership of the Indian Government, the Indian people will surely prevail over the pandemic.” This is the first such exchange between the two leaders since February last year, when Modi had written to Xi during the lockdown of Wuhan. Thereafter, the only such bilateral leader-level exchange was on April 1, 2020, marking the 70th anniversary of bilateral ties. The messages exchanged at that time were between Xi and President Kovind, and Li Keqiang and Modi.

Finally on Friday, we had Wang Yi call Jaishankar to discuss the Covid situation. The MEA’s readout of the call says that they spoke about commercial procurement of supplies that is underway from China. The Indian side wanted this process to be facilitated by ensuring that “various transport corridors and cargo flights remained open and the necessary logistics support ensured expeditiously.”

Wang, as per the MEA, promised efforts to ensure “all the required materials flow to Indian entities without any delay. Chinese companies would be encouraged and supported to deliver requisite materials. Airports, customs and airlines would also be instructed to smoothly facilitate movement of goods. Chartered flights from India would be welcome and specific problems raised by the Indian side sorted out quickly.” We saw some action in this regard already, with the Chinese ambassador Sun Weidong responding to actor Sonu Sood’s public complaint about consignments of medical supplies from China being blocked.

Likewise, we’ve seen the embassy respond to the story about Sichuan Airlines suspending flights to India. The airline operates around 11 cargo flights to different destinations in India. The embassy’s initial response to this was clumsy, with spokesperson Wang Xiaojian terming it a “normal business decision.”

The Indian pharma industry has expressed concern about this suspension hitting supplies. While reports inform that the airline has since retracted the decision, I am not certain if flights have resumed.

Anyway, the last line about Wang’s comments in the MEA readout of the call with Jaishankar is interesting to note. It says that “Foreign Minister Wang Yi offered any other appropriate assistance required from the Chinese Government.” So it seems that Beijing has offered to do more and perhaps at a government-to-government level, but India hasn’t taken it up so far.

The Chinese readout of the call largely agrees with this. It says that, adding one more line about engagement between health experts from the two sides.

China will continue to encourage and support Chinese enterprises to speed up production and provide India with medical supplies.

The Chinese side will facilitate customs clearance and transportation of anti-virus materials purchased by the Indian side.

Health and infectious disease experts of the two countries will be organized to share experience and effective measures in overcoming the epidemic via video link.

Ambassador Sun spoke some more about China’s pandemic diplomacy in an interview with Global Times. The Chinese foreign ministry also provided some details of the supplies that have flown in from China, but it added that “freight air routes from China to India are operating normally” and told journalists that “as many donations and procurement are made through unofficial channels, I suggest you also refer to the Indian government, which should help you better understand the actual situation.”

My Thought: States are driven by interests and not altruism, and it is in China’s interest to support India in containing this second wave. Beijing is concerned about the spread of the virus mutations into China. Already there is some reportage around this, with Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, saying that the strain found in India has been identified in some Chinese cities. A public health crisis across South Asia would also hurt its economic and political interests. There is, of course, a commercial opportunity in assisting India, as evident by deals for supplies, and there are geopolitical opportunities in terms of perception management, expanding influence in the Indian subcontinent and underscoring China’s criticality and reliability regarding key supply chains. And while all this is important to note, it is in India’s interest to accept any and all supplies that help in rapidly augmenting capacity for testing, isolating and treatment and ensuring availability of oxygen and therapeutics, irrespective of where they come from. The longer it takes to contain the current wave, the graver will be the human, social, economic and political costs, diminishing India’s national power in the long term.

