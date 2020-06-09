Out-of-box ideas for fiscal stimulus

The pandemic and the lockdown have deeply hurt the economy. This year, the world’s economy will shrink by three per cent, something that we have not witnessed in our lifetime. India’s economy too may shrink as much. During April, more than 120 million people lost jobs.

On the positive side, there has been a bumper rabi crop (spring harvest). The procurement of wheat in Punjab, Haryana and UP has been very successful, meaning farmers have received the minimum support price. The PM-KISAN scheme has been putting some money in farm hands. The small payment to rural women has helped, and so has the PDS foodgrain allocation through ration shops. Finally, there is the MNREGS whose allocation has gone up to `1 lakh crore, and which will certainly act as an additional income buffer for many families.

