Only India Has Relatively Good Relations With NATO States, Russia, Ukraine. Ask For Ceasefire

Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine has opened up historic political cleavages that would, in all likelihood, have major implications for global peace. Having experienced two World Wars, the pathways that this war can take should be a major cause of concern for humanity. Yet, the United Nations Security Council finds itself powerless to stop Russia from using military force to resolve its disputes with Ukraine and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). Ironically, in 1994, Russia and the West expended a lot of diplomatic horsepower to conclude the Budapest Memorandum that facilitated Ukraine giving up its nuclear weapons based on security assurances.

Article Four of the memorandum reads – “The Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United States of America reaffirm their commitment to seek immediate United Nations Security Council action to assist Ukraine, as a non-nuclear-weapon State party to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, if Ukraine should become a victim of an act of aggression or an object of a threat of aggression in which nuclear weapons are used.”

