Omicron Scare: Why International Travel Ban Will Do India More Harm than Good

The possibility of another disastrous wave in the country has increased with the discovery of a new SARS-CoV-2 variant, Omicron, and two such cases being detected in Karnataka. This has come along with the Union government issuing new travel guidelines on November 30. A likelihood of the country putting a partial or complete international travel ban is doing the rounds. Recently, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued a statement urging the government to not further delay the curbs on international flights. But contrary to popular belief, an immediate air travel ban can do more harm than good. Moreover, the question arises: is it economically feasible, logically valid and morally correct?

