Of regulating information and disorder: MisDisMal-Information Edition 25

Epstein begins with quoting a report from the Eurasia Center that sums up the intractability of the problem.

As a report from the Eurasia Center, a think tank housed within the Atlantic Council argues, “There is no one fix, or set of fixes, that can eliminate weaponization of information and the intentional spread of disinformation. Still, policy tools, changes in practices, and a commitment by governments, social-media companies, and civil society to exposing disinformation, and building long-term social resilience to disinformation, can mitigate the problem.”

And,

As this complex problem has gained greater attention, proposed interventions have spread at 5G speed.

He identifies 3 challenge to regulation of online disinformation. But before we go there – let’s consider the 0th question and 0.5th question.

0: Should we regulate this?

This is not a question that I alone can answer. 4-5 years ago, many people would have said no, today – many people will probably say yes. 4-5 years from now? – we don’t know.

For now, let’s assume that we do choose to regulate this. Then it is important to call attention to the reality that in trying to regulate disinformation, we can create structures that enable the (further) regulation of all information.

0.5: Do we need new laws?

Given that I have no legal training, I will not attempt to answer to this myself. An editorial in Times of India (23rd November 2020) remarks:

This penchant for legislating new laws while neglecting existing ones is a peculiar Indian trait. The solution for police failure to address vicious cyberbullying or cyberstalking is to improve responsiveness and technological capabilities. The LDF government’s shrinking political capital amid multiple central agency probes and inability to control the media narrative may explain the timing. Assent from the governor, a central appointee, is evidence that neither Left nor Right have much patience for dissent or parliamentary scrutiny. Both the Left and Right ends of the political spectrum are squeezing constitutional liberties in the middle. Netas, please spare a thought for harried citizens, increasingly getting boxed between sedition-like laws or statist paternalism to save them from non-existent “love jihad”.

While political theatre of this sort is not uniquely Indian, multiple governments (State and Union) have exhibited a propensity to enact new laws when the solution lies somewhere between building capacity and enforcing existing laws.

Again, for the sake of argument, let’s assume we have a healthy debate (what? I can dream. Can’t I?) across different stakeholders and agree that state regulation is the way forward (we’ll briefly address self-regulation a little later on).

Alright, now let’s get back to Epstein’s challenges.

Defining the problem in a way that allows regulators to distinguish between the different types of false information.

Here, Epstein draws on Clair Wardle’s Information Disorder framing (see Edition 1) and concludes that disinformation is better suited for regulatory laws and legal action, since you can potentially identify ill-intent. He does not necessarily suggest different approaches for economic v/s political motives.

Aside: When you consider the information ecosystem and pollution framing (as I often do) it can be tempting to disregard intentions (indeed, they are not often easy to establish either). However, when considering punitive measures – limiting the scope by intent is a useful guardrail to start with. In other words,

Clean the ecosystem, regulate and/or prosecute for intent/disinformation

Who should control the regulation?

Government regulation v/s self regulation. For many, it seems the self-regulation option is closed – and that’s in part down to the actions (or inactions – depending on how you look at it) of the platforms themselves. But COVID-19 and the US Elections have demonstrated that platforms can act (whether these actions are effective is another topic) when incentives are created for them to do so (in this case, likely political pressure). And so, while I don’t believe that the option is closed for good – the likelihood of systemic changes to incentives without a state-backed push, in the timeframe we want (yesterday!) seems unlikely.

But, if you go back to Tworek’s warnings about state control – and if you just look around – it is clear that the information ecosystem is too important to be controlled by an unfettered state.

Here, Epstein offers a middle-ground of sorts in the form of independent commissions:

The options for control are not a binary choice between autonomous self-regulation by the powerful platforms themselves and legislation handed down by national or international governmental bodies. Independent commissions are likely going to play an important role in the regulation of disinformation moving forward because they can have greater impartiality from government or corporate control; can potentially act more nimbly than governments; and can have the authority to hold companies or individuals accountable.

What would effective regulation look like?

Epstein refers back to guideposts inferred from Tworek’s chapter.