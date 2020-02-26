Nuclear deterrence and nuclear dilemmas

The concept of nuclear deterrence sounds easy on paper. It was succinctly described by Dr. Strangelove, anti-hero of the 1964 Hollywood dark-comedy film Dr. Strangelove as, “..deterrence is the art of producing in the mind of the enemy… the fear to attack.” The premise of deterrence is based on the fact that the destruction caused by nuclear weapons is so enormous that threatening to use it against an adversary will dissuade that country from attackin.

Robert Kaplan’s book, The Bomb, if anything, is a story of dilemmas. A story of how military officers and elected representatives wrap their heads around the most destructive weapon invented by mankind. A narrative of how each side fights their way through to get around a very different set of problems that each group faces.

This article was originally published in Business Standard,