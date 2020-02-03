Nitin Pai speaks at Edge 2020 – Space Technology Conclave

Nitin Pai spoke at Edge 2020, Space Technology Conclave in Thiruvananthpuram on January 31, 2020. Nitin presented Takshashila’s policy proposal, ‘The New Space Policy 2020‘ and discussed the importance of a clear policy and regulatory structure that paves the way for the growth of the nascent private space sector in India.

The panellists highlighted how India’s NewSpace industry is taking wings with upstarts building innovative products across the space value chain. These startups require a support system that propels them towards becoming global space corporations.

Takshashila’s proposal recommends decoupling the policy, regulatory, and service delivery roles of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to create a level playing field for new entrants. It suggests establishing an independent Space Regulatory Authority of India (SRAI) which would be responsible for setting standards and best practices, licensing space activities, compliance and monitoring of these activities, and liaising internationally. The proposal also recommends establishing a Space Disputes Settlement Appellate Tribunal (SDSAT) which would adjudicate disputes and settle appeals to protect the interests of service providers and consumers in the space sector.

The ‘New Space Policy 2020’ can be read in full here.