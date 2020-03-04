Nitin Pai speaks at a panel on Artificial Intelligence Values

Nitin Pai spoke at a panel discussion on “Artificial Intelligence: Towards a Values Based Approach” on March 4, 2020. The panel was hosted by the Australian Consulate of Chennai, at The Leela Palace, Bengaluru. The other participants were Ms Latha Reddy and Ms Sahana Srinivas.

Nitin Pai explained why technology professionals and innovators must equip themselves with the knowledge of humanities and the social sciences. This will allow them to better anticipate the social impact and political consequences of the systems they put in, and ensure that core values of our society are protected. Especially with China’s greater role in global technology, we must ensure that freedom, pluralism and democratic values are not compromised unwittingly through a technological route.