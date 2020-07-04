Create Your Own World Order
Nitin Pai quoted in Hindustan Times on Japan’s position on the LAC

By

Nitin Pai was quoted in an Hindustan Times article by Rezaul H Laskar on 03 July 2020 about Japan’s opposition to unilateral attempts at changing the status quo along the LAC.

Regarding India’s diplomatic outreach, Nitin was quoted as saying:

These conversations have followed the outcome of the military level talks with China. It was important to take the dialogue with the Chinese to this point and then bring in the international community, otherwise these diplomatic conversations would have been out of sync.

“These conversations convey a sense of solidarity and that India’s partners also accept that China is out of place.”

