Nitin Pai quoted in Bussinessworld on China’s new Rail Road Line. The article analyses how the Rail Road Line provides China with direct access to the Indian Ocean via Myanmar. Nitin said:

Talking to BW Businessworld, Nitin Pai, Director, Takshashila Institute, said that the trade routes are bidirectional and can be used by India to gain some negotiating power amidst Beijing’s growing geopolitical footprint. He said, “Whatever assets China is building in other countries are also liabilities. To the extent that such projects create a Chinese hegemony over Myanmar’s society, it will trigger a Bamar nationalist backlash. Furthermore, any future Myanmarese government can well use the infrastructure as a bargaining chip with Beijing.