Nitin Pai quoted in BBC on India’s COVID-21 lockdown

Nitin Pai was quoted in a BBC article on India’s pandemic lockdown. The article was published on 30 March 2020. Nitin was quoted as saying:

The next few days will determine whether the states are able to transport the workers home or keep them in the cities and provide them with food and money. “People are forgetting the big stakes amid the drama of the consequences of the lockdown: the risk of millions of people dying,” says Nitin Pai of Takshashila Institution, a prominent think tank.

“There too, likely the worst affected will be the poor.”

