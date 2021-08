Nitin Pai was mentioned in The Diplomat on China micromanaging the technology sector. He was quoted as saying:

Nitin Pai offers a slightly different rationale: The CCP is worried about power-brokers that it cannot control, with special attention on billionaires who control media. These, Pai suggests, could play out narratives counter to that of the CCP, or at the very least offer space for ideological competition.

You can read the full article here.