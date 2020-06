Nitin Pai appeared in a panel discussion titled “Why China is becoming so aggressive against India now” on India Today. The panel discussion was aired on 25th June.

Other panelists included:

Jeff M. Smith, Heritage Foundation

Vipin Narang, MIT

Christopher Clary, Stimson Centre

Happymon Jacob, JNU

Sushant Sareen, ORF

The complete panel discussion can be viewed on India Today’s website