Nitin Pai appeared on Newslaundry’s NL Hafta podcast. In the episode, Abhinandan Sekhri, Manisha Pande, Raman Kirpal and Jayashree Arunachalam spoke to Apar Gupta, writer and executive director of Internet Freedom Foundation, and Nitin Pai, columnist and co-founder of Takshashila Institution.

They discuss parliamentary proceedings and the implications of the anti-conversion bill passed by the Karnataka government. You can listen to the full podcast below: