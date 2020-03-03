Create Your Own World Order
Need for Speed: Why Rapid Launch Capability is Important for India

The Indian military depends heavily on satellites for communication and coordination as well as for surveillance missions and monitoring activities around its borders. So as a result of satellites’ centrality to India’s security, an adversary may find it useful to either disable or destroy them during a crisis or conflict.

To avoid severe disruption as a result, disabled or destroyed satellites must be replaced in the shortest time possible, if required from more than one location.

Rapid-launch capabilities are useful for civilian use, too. During a natural disaster, for example, the ability to deploy satellites to monitor disaster-hit areas could be invaluable towards helping government bodies conduct search-and-rescue operations.

This article was originally published in The Wire.

