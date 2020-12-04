Mumbai to Marrakech | A newsletter on the Middle East | Edition 4 | The assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran, Israel, the nuclear deal & the world

Mumbai to Marrakech

Edition 4: December 2, 2020

By Madhuvanthi Srinivasan

The assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran, Israel, the nuclear deal & the world

Farnaz Fassihi, an Iranian journalist with the New York Times, rightly tweeted the state of Iran in 2020. She said, “The year 2020 for Iran started with the assassination of its top military general & it’s ending with the assassination of its top nuclear scientist.” Iran was still coming to terms with the assassination of Qassem Soleimaini in Baghdad in January 2020 when the news of the killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh- dubbed as the “father of Iran’s nuclear programme” by arch rival Israel- sent shockwaves in Iran & the region.

Who was Mohsen Fakhrizadeh?

A physics professor, Fakhrizadeh had reportedly led “Operation Amad” in 1989, which allegedly carried out research on making a nuclear bomb. A rather shadowy figure in the Iranian regime, he also led the Organization of Defense Innovation & Research, popularly known by the abbreviation of its Farsi name- SPND. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, in 2018, had made a mention of Fakhrizadeh’s name & urged people to “remember the name.”

How was he killed?

Madhuvanthi Srinivasan is a journalist based out of Mumbai

The views expressed above are the author’s own and do not represent Takshashila Institution’s recommendations.