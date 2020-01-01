Missing Females: COVID-19 Underreporting among Women Exposes a Persistent and Global Problem

A recent research study has demonstrated that many countries have failed to report female infections throughout the pandemic equally. In a fast-paced, digital world, data becomes essential at each step. Developing a blind spot for continued underreporting adds to the “normalization” of men representing the entire population’s health. Underreporting inevitably leads to failure in sex-disaggregation of health data. This ultimately results in creating barriers for allocating appropriate resources and building capacity to implement equitable health systems.

