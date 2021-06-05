MisDisMal-Information Edition 42: Of Algo-Read’ems, (Col)Lapses in Time, Moderating Moderation

This is an excerpt from Edition 42 of MisDisMal-Information

Curate and Algo-Read’em

Last weekend, I ran a little poll on Twitter to try and find out how people sorted their feeds – algorithmically or reverse-chronologically. This was driven by an unscientific observation that most people around me tended to use the algorithmic or ‘Home’ option instead of the ‘Latest Tweets’ option that I primarily rely on, and massive FOMO over what I could be missing out on.

Needless to say, that ridiculously small sample didn’t really help me in any way. In April, though, Jack Bandy and Nicholas Diakopoulos had published a study on how Twitter’s algorithmic curation affects what users see in their timelines (there’s a Medium version too).

Wait, Prateek, Twitter has a very limited and privileged set of users, why do I care?

Fair point. I’m using Twitter as an example, but it is a broader point. As Sinan Aral writes in Hype Machine:

“the Hype Machine’s content-curation algorithms reduce consumption diversity through a Hype Loop that nudges us toward polarization: Friend-suggestion algorithms connect us with people like ourselves. So the content shared by our contacts is biased toward our own perspectives. Newsfeed algorithms further reduce content diversity by narrowing our reading options to the items that most directly match our preferences. We then choose to read an even narrower subset of this content, feeding biased choices back into the machine intelligence that infers what we want, creating a cycle of polarization that draws us into factionalized information bubbles.”

So there are multiple levels of curation/filtration with varying degrees of human-algorithm interaction at work:

Who platforms recommend we connect with.

Who we ultimately connect with on platforms.

What newsfeeds recommend to us, based on what we do.

What we finally choose to click on/read.

Bandy and Diakopoulos had to rely on eight “automated puppet accounts” and comparing their chronological and algorithmic feeds. Another post describing their process specifies that they basically cloned/emulated a set of accounts from an identified set of left and right-leaning communities and sampled 50 tweets from their timelines twice a day. Note that the puppets didn’t actually click on links, which is a signal that Twitter does use as a signal for personalisation, so that’s a potential limitation. Anyway, here’s what they found.

Twitter’s algorithm showed fewer external links:

On average, 51% of tweets in chronological timelines contained an external link, compared to just 18% in the algorithmic timelines

Many Suggested Tweets

On average, “suggested” tweets (from non-followed accounts) made up 55% of the algorithmic timeline.

Increased Source Diversity

the algorithm almost doubled the number of unique accounts in the timeline …algorithm also reined in accounts that tweeted frequently: on average, the ten most-tweeting accounts made up 52% of tweets in the chronological timeline, but just 24% of tweets in the algorithmic timeline

Shift in topics They clustered tweets containing political, health, economic information and information about fatalities. Except for the political cluster, other categories had reduced exposure.

‘Slight’ partisan echo chamber effect Tagging accounts as Influencers on the Left, Niche Left, Bipartisan. Niche Right and Influencers on the Right, here’s what happened For left-leaning puppets, 43% of their chronological timelines came from bipartisan accounts (purple in the figure below), decreasing to 22% in their algorithmic timelines Right-leaning puppets also saw a drop. 20% of their chronological timelines were from bipartisan accounts, but only 14% of their algorithmic timelines Notably, the representation of Influencers on the Left and Right remained more or less constant across both types of timelines and left/right-leaning accounts.

Yes, there are limitations to this study, and we need to learn more about these kinds of effects. Disappointingly, for those of us who love a good villain, this neither absolves algorithms nor exonerates them.

according to Facebook, its average user is eligible to see at least 1,500 items per day in their newsfeed. Rather like the wedding with 200 people, this seems absurd. But then, it turns out, that over the course of a few years you do ‘friend’ 200 or 300 people. And if you’ve friended 300 people, and each of them post a couple of pictures, tap like on a few news stories or comment a couple of times, then, by the inexorable law of multiplication, yes, you will have something over a thousand new items in your feed every single day. … This overload means it now makes little sense to ask for the ‘chronological feed’ back. If you have 1,500 or 3,000 items a day, then the chronological feed is actually just the items you can be bothered to scroll through before giving up, which can only be 10% or 20% of what’s actually there. This will be sorted by no logical order at all except whether your friends happened to post them within the last hour. It’s not so much chronological in any useful sense as a random sample, where the randomiser is simply whatever time you yourself happen to open the app. ’What did any of the 300 people that I friended in the last 5 years post between 16:32 and 17:03?’ Meanwhile, giving us detailed manual controls and filters makes little more sense – the entire history of the tech industry tells us that actual normal people would never use them, even if they worked. People don’t file.

And yet, I’ll be sticking with my combination of Latest Tweets + Lists + Advanced Search on keywords and lists, filtered by engagement.

They will curate, and I’ll go read’em.

(col)Lapses in time

A video made by a 5-year old complaining about excessive online classes on Sunday, uploaded as a status message on Whatsapp, took on a life of its own, resulting in the district administration announcing a reduction in the duration and number of classes on Tuesday [Naveed Iqbal – Indian Express].

Imagine how long this would have taken through ‘official channels’ and ‘established procedure’.

In a very different example of this ‘time collapse’, Kashmir Hill noted, while writing about Emily Wilder being fired by The Associated Press after old posts were dug up.

Part of the problem is how time itself has been warped by the internet. Everything moves faster than before. Accountability from an individual’s employer or affiliated institutions is expected immediately upon the unearthing of years-old content. Who you were a year ago, or five years ago, or decades ago, is flattened into who you are now. Time has collapsed and everything is in the present because it takes microseconds to pull it up online.

The way I see it, there are 2 distinct ‘time collapses’ to consider here.

The time lapsed between something from the past and now – a lapse in judgement, a problematic position/opinion, etc. Referred to as 1. Now that this ‘something’ has been brought up, the time to respond/react. Referred to as 2.

We’ve seen this countless times in India too, pulling up old tweets/posts and then (typically) pressurising an employer to take action, who then (again, typically) cave and oblige.

1 (also, typically – not always) centres around an individual and seems to have increased thanks to the internet. 2 (generally) attains significance when enacted by some sort of collective – a community/group of people, an institution, etc. and has significantly shrunk in our modern information ecosystem.

There’s a lot to consider about 1, the calling out it results in and wide range of outcomes it can have. Indeed, there have been many notable examples over the last few weeks alone [stand-up comics past tweets/jokes being brought up].

As someone who thinks about both public discourse and public policy, 2 grabs my interest more. Note that I am considering the pressure to respond/react faster and not the ability to respond/react faster.

What kind of institutional responses does this time-collapse lead to? Do we have the luxury to really think things through? Is the need to be ‘seen’ to be respondeing quickly eclipsing the need to put together ‘quality’ responses?

The kind of responses communities/insitutions craft in 2, can determine how much 1 remains a factor. As Kashmir Hill quotes Krystal Ball

“The less successful it is, the less that it works,” she said, “the less interest in it people are ultimately going to have.”

Moderating Content Moderation

“Content Moderation is the essence of what platforms do” – (heavily paraphrased) Tarleton Gillespie. – Yes, true.

“We need platforms content moderate the hell out of conent on platforms” – Simplistic version of the argument made by many people on the internet – Err, let’s talk about this.

Back when platforms started playing a more active role with COVID-19 information disorder, Rohan Seth and I speculated in a document about their responses.

The bits about calls for more moderation by society and a more interventionist role by platforms seem to have played out.

As Evelyn Douek writes in Wired in an aptly titled piece ‘More Content Moderation Is Not Always Better’

The internet is sitting at a crossroads, and it’s worth being thoughtful about the path we choose for it. More content moderation isn’t always better moderation, and there are trade-offs at every step. Maybe those trade-offs are worth it, but ignoring them doesn’t mean they don’t exist. … As companies develop ever more types of technology to find and remove content in different ways, there becomes an expectation they should use it. Can moderate implies ought to moderate. After all, once a tool has been put into use, it’s hard to put it back in the box.

Oh, and look, India finds a mention too:

Authoritarian and repressive governments around the world have pointed to the rhetoric of liberal democracies in justifying their own censorship. This is obviously a specious comparison. Shutting down criticism of the government’s handling of a public health emergency, as the Indian government is doing, is as clear an affront to free speech as it gets. But there is some tension in yelling at platforms to take more down here but stop taking so much down over there. So far, Western governments have refused to address this.

Aside: As I was writing this edition, cartoonist @MANJUtoons tweeted that this account was the subject of a legal request from India.

Anyway, there’s 2 big takeaways here.

Content Moderation at scale is impossible to do well, as Mike Masnik says. More moderation almost certainly means more false positives. Just ask Palestinian users who have been facing this for years. Perhaps we need to moderate how much content we moderate, and Just deleting content is not going to solve the complex politico-socio-economic problems we have to fix. So maybe we need moderate our expecations about outcomes from simply increasing how much content we moderate.

However, it often now seems that content moderation is a Sisyphean task, where we can certainly reduce the problem, but almost by definition cannot solve it. The internet is people: all of society is online now, and so all of society’s problems are expressed, amplified and channeled in new ways by the internet. We can try to control that, but perhaps a certain level of bad behaviour on the internet and on social might just be inevitable, and we have to decide what we want, just as we did for cars or telephones – we require seat belts and safety standards, and speed limits, but don’t demand that cars be unable to exceed the speed limit. … Hence, I wonder how far the answers to our problems with social media are not more moderators, just as the answer to PC security was not virus scanners, but to change the model – to remove whole layers of mechanics that enable abuse. So, for example, Instagram doesn’t have links, and Clubhouse doesn’t have replies, quotes or screenshots. Email newsletters don’t seem to have virality. Some people argue that the problem is ads, or algorithmic feeds (both of which ideas I disagree with pretty strongly – I wrote about newsfeeds here), but this gets at the same underlying point: instead of looking for bad stuff, perhaps we should change the paths that bad stuff can abuse.

