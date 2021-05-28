MisDisMal-Information Edition 41: Of Spaghetti on the wall, one nation one internet, fact(un)checked

This is an excerpt from Edition 41 of MisDisMal-Information

Not spaghetti on the wall

In a study titled ‘Combining interventions to reduce the spread of viral misinformation’, a team comprising Joseph B. Bak-Coleman, Ian Kennedy, Morgan Wack, Andrew Beers, Joseph S Schafer, Emma S. Spiro, Kate Starbird and Jevin D. West attempted to compare individual interventions to curb the spread of false information (deplatforming, virality circuit-breakers, etc.) with a combination of different types of interventions. The results?

we reveal that commonly proposed interventions–including removal of content, virality circuit breakers, nudges, and account banning—are unlikely to be effective in isolation without extreme censorship. However, our framework demonstrates that a combined approach can achieve a substantial (~50%) reduction in the prevalence of misinformation. Our results challenge claims that combating misinformation will require new ideas or high costs to user expression. Instead, we highlight a practical path forward as misinformation online continues to threaten vaccination efforts, equity, and democratic processes around the globe.

Let’s dig in a little. Here’s what happened when they looked at individual interventions:

Content removal: With the assumption that platforms have the ability to perfectly remove all instances of a particular piece of content, outright removal resulted in ~93% (median) reduction in tweets, replies, quote-tweets and retweets) if done within 30%. And ~50% reduction if done after a 4-hour delay.

Virality circuit breakers: A 10% reduction in virality implemented after 4 hours can lead to a 33% reduction in the spread of false information.

Nudges + reduced reach: I’ll quote here ‘Nudges that reduce sharing by 5, 10, 20, and 40% result(ed) in a 6.6, 12.4, 22.6, and 38.9% reduction in cumulative 164 engagement, respectively’.

Account bans: For ~1500 accounts removed in early 2021, engagement with false information dropped by 12%. Then they considered a 3 strikes scenario. For verified accounts, this resulted in a ~8% reduction in engagement. It appeared to make a significant difference when the threshold for removal was set at having 10K followers.



With combination interventions, they considered 2 levels.

Modest: ~36% reduction in the volume of misinformation. Reducing Virality: Applied to 5% of the content, reducing virality by 10% and enforced after 2 hours. 20% of this content was removed after 4 hours. Nudges resulted in 10% less sharing of false information. 3 strikes rule for account bans applied to those with >100K followers.



Aggressive: ~49% reduction Reducing Virality: Applied to 10% of the content, reducing virality by 20% and enforced after 1 hour. 20% of this content was removed after 2 hours. This isn’t explicitly mentioned, I’ve inferred this based on how it was worded. Nudges resulted in 20% less sharing of false information. 3 strikes rule for account bans applied to those with >50K followers.



I’ve obviously simplified heavily here, so as usual, I will recommend reading the actual paper too. Nevertheless, what the analysis (relying on simulations) does point to is the need to explore using multiple kinds of interventions simultaneously. I will caution that any such combinations should be tested, and the results should be published before we start throwing spaghetti on the wall to see what sticks. Because experiences of many around the world tell us that it is the marginalised and vulnerable who are the most adversely impacted by arbitrary steps.

Related: Facebook announced it would notify people if a page they visit has repeatedly shared false information, reduce the reach of people who share false information repeatedly (beyond the offending posts, which it already claimed to do), as well a redesigned prompt for when people are about to post debunked false claims. Notably, it didn’t say how many strikes it would take to reduce the reach of all posts by a user. What are the odds we’ll this being applied to any prominent Indian accounts any time soon?

