MisDisMal-Information Edition 33

The worrying themes of climate memes

Cameron Oglesby writes about politically charged memes, especially around climate change [Grist]:

Picture this: You’re feeling Zoom-fatigued after a long, stressful day of remote work. Looking for something funny to offset a difficult day, you pick up your phone and open up the meme-sharing app iFunny. But instead of being met with a playful pet video or a witty ATLA reference, you’re bombarded with post after post bashing Joe Biden, Greta Thunberg, and the Green New Deal. Those politically-charged iFunny memes aren’t just a blip. The Russian-owned meme-sharing site, which has an estimated 10 million monthly active users, has received criticism in the past for its heavily conservative, at times racist, and occasionally pro-violence posts. But especially since Joe Biden was elected, there looks to have been a surge in user-generated content taking aim at left-leaning climate policy.

I had touched on the weaponisation of memes in Edition 2 (What me-me worry) and the risks of ‘just a joke’ content in Edition 21.

During a recent interview on CBSN, Sara Fischer from Axio highlighted some of the challenges:

So let me give you a good example. If you were to post the word poison on your Facebook, a machine might not necessarily say that’s a bad thing. If you were to post a picture of a vaccine, you know, like a needle, I don’t know that a computer would necessarily say that’s a bad thing either. But if you put the word poison on top of a picture of a needle, obviously, you and I know that changes the meaning. However, computers can’t pick up on that context the same way that a five-year-old or any other person could.

While multi-modal detection is getting better, it is still far from being capable to detect this content which is easily tweaked and shared again.

But, wait, we were talking about the climate weren’t we?

A little over a week ago, Facebook expanded its program to counter climate mis/disinformation [Ben Geman – Axios]

Facebook Thursday morning unveiled several changes to the Climate Science Information Center it first launched in September. The platform steers users to the site when they search for climate-related terms. Changes and additions include… Making it available to Facebook users in Belgium, Brazil, Canada, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Spain, South Africa, and Taiwan. It initially launched in the U.S., U.K., Germany and France.

Where it’s not available, Facebook is directing users to the UN Environment Programme.

I hate to be cynical, but I can already see the reporting cycle around this. Let me reuse Jane Lytvynenko’s tweet from an earlier edition, in the context of vaccine mis/disinformation.

Of course, I should add there will also be instances of this policy affecting climate advocacy groups. Twitter seems to be ahead on that front based on its no political ads policy. Emily Atkin writes on MSNBC:

Twitter banned all political ads in 2019, in part as a response to the Trump campaign’s misinformation ahead of the presidential election. The effect, however, was that everyone was banned from promoting tweets about political issues — even climate change. And now, as recently as Tuesday, environmental groups have publicly affirmed that they can’t pay to spread tweets fact-checking oil companies. Their tweets would be considered prohibited “political content.”

But points out other interest groups were able to run climate-themed ads [Heated]

So, while Facebook looking to act against climate mis/disinformation is a good thing, I want to go back the point I made about structural issues earlier. Benjamin Franta published an academic article on ‘oil industry disinformation on global warming’.[tandfonline, Jan 2021]

A newly discovered archival document shows the American Petroleum Institute was promulgating false and misleading information about climate change in 1980, nearly a decade earlier than previously known, in order to promote public policies favorable to the fossil fuel industry. This finding demonstrates early use of public-facing disinformation about global warming by the petroleum industry and suggests commercial fossil fuel interests played a more obstructive role in climate change discourse and policy throughout the 1980s than previously understood.

During the recent power blackouts in Texas, there were attempts to link it to renewable sources of energy[NYTimes]. Ketan Joshi appears to have traced the narrative surrounding a meme about Germany to SkyNews Australia and then posits that a Google itself could become a source of climate mis/disinformation as a result of the deal with NewsCorp. A story in FT (paywall) 2 weeks ago also points to the role of Rupert Murdoch and even quotes 2 former Australian Prime Ministers:

Murdoch probably does shape rightwing views on climate. In an Ipsos Mori survey of 20 countries in 2014, the three countries with least belief in man-made climate change were his main markets of the US, Britain and Australia. British attitudes have since improved, but the US and Australia retain large fringes of climate deniers, reports YouGov.

Now, I must admit I haven’t spent years going down this particular rabbit-hole. What it does indicate is an information delivery system that isn’t working. Facebook taking down some extra posts (wait till they throw a number in millions at us) is not going to change the underlying machinations, whatever they might be.

