MisDisMal-Information Edition 32

Big Tech-whatever I information I have and Good(ol’)witch-hunting

I have no doubt you’re already aware of the Delhi Police arresting Disha Ravi from Bengaluru, taking her back to Delhi and a magistrate sentencing her to 7-day police custody. The charge: she was an editor of the Google doc version of toolkit that Greta Thunberg shared, and then deleted, replacing it with a version on CryptPad. From TheNewsMinute

Disha has been booked under Sections124A (sedition), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Delhi Police would also name 2 more people – Nikita Jacob and Shantanu, both of whom have applied for and been granted ‘transit anticipatory bail’.

Now, there are 2 aspects of this that we should to focus on –

The role of Google and Zoom.

The charges.

I missed this last week, but it turns out that the Delhi Police had written to Google to “get the IP address or the location from where the doc was made and uploaded on social media platform.” And earlier this week, confirmed that they did receive a response.

Along the way, they learned that a Zoom call had taken place on 11th January, with 70 participants – so they’ve written to them as well. They assert that since the call included ‘pro-khalistan’ elements and that the toolkit called for physical action on 26th January – the people who created this document are responsible for a conspiracy against the country.

It remains to be seen if Zoom will cooperate. Mehab Qureshi [TheQuint] looks at what Zoom’s own policies state.

According to Zoom’s Privacy Policy, the video conferencing app stores records of the meetings for a period of 90 days only. Any request sent out by the government after this period cannot be processed as the records are automatically deleted from Zoom’s server after the 90-day period. … Other criteria that should be followed are: Request to seek information should only be sent via official channels – Documents seeking request should be officially signed. Incase of email, official address should be used. To consider India’ s request valid, the plea should be based on some legal basis and should pertain to “ the bona-fide prevention, detection, or investigation of offenses.” There should also be a ‘Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty’ request under the Clarifying Lawful Overseas Use of Data (CLOUD) Act. This criteria is fulfilled already with India-US signing the agreement in 2018. The request should only be made in English language.

I see no reason they won’t.

There has been debate around this, though. Should these companies ‘cave’? Let’s revisit the conversation between Tanweer Alam and Rasmus Kleis Nielsen from Feb 12th edition of IndiaCable which we looked at in Edition 30. On the subject of private companies, local laws and human rights:

following government orders can be in tension with abiding by the law or with respecting human rights. If a government issues orders that a company believes are not consistent with local law or do not protect human rights, the company will have a decision to make ― take a stance, or fold? The UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights provides a clear basis for taking a stance. They are very clear about private companies’ responsibility in situations where a state may not be fulfilling its human rights obligations. The principles state, “The responsibility to respect human rights is a global standard of expected conduct for all business enterprises wherever they operate. It exists independently of States’ abilities and/or willingness to fulfil their own human rights obligations.”

Remember, Twitter holding back on restricting/suspending accounts? Well, after the meeting with MEITY, they have reportedly acted against 97% of the accounts according to ‘sources’ [PTI via TheQuint]. Twitter does not seem to have responded to questions. At least 2 orders dated Feb 2nd and Feb 4th are now on the Lumen Database, but these don’t add up to the reported number of ~1200 accounts that were flagged.

Writing about GameStop episode, in the context of big tech’s actions favouring one side or the other, Zeynep Tufekci provides a frame to evaluate big-tech’s actions:

The reality is that Facebook and Twitter and YouTube are not for or against the little guy: They make money with a business model that requires optimizing for engagement through surveillance. That explains a lot more than the “for or against” narrative.

So, looking at this cynically, it is very unlikely that any of these companies are going to take a stand here because what they want to do is protect their business – and we know where the balance of power lies in that equation. In other words “Please tech whatever information we have”. Outrage and international attention may change that incentive structure somewhat. Incidentally, that’s also why we’re here and having this conversation at all.

Next, let’s explore the charges. Not the specific charges themselves, but what underlying assertion is. From The Telegraph

Amid a litany of charges that have been described by sections of civil society as “absurd”, one levelled by Delhi police against the youths stood out: “The main aim of the toolkit was to create misinformation and disaffection against the lawfully enacted government.” The police added that the toolkit sought to amplify fake news and other falsehoods and precipitate “physical action” on Republic Day.

And from an ABP news article:

Delhi Police also alleged that Ravi along with Jacob and Shantanu had created the toolkit and shared it with others to tarnish India’s image. … “Marina Patterson from United Kingdom along with Nikita and Shantanu drafted ‘Solidarity with Indian Farmers’ which was hyperlink. The document contains fake details of death toll and injured protestors to spread the fake propaganda,” sources said.

Meanwhile, a fictitious summary of the social media discourse on the whole episode would read something like this (this is less fictitious that I would have liked it to be):

A: Toolkit is a conspiracy against the nation.

B: Toolkits are commonly used as a resource to organise, nothing inherently malicious about them.

A: It is not about the Toolkit itself, it is about what is in the Toolkit. Conspiracy. Foreign.

B: Toolkits are commonly used …..

Disha Ravi gets arrested

A: Very good, conspiracy!

B: She is just 21. Also procedure wasn’t followed.

A: Ajmal Kasab and Burhan Wani were 21, age is irrelevant. Also she is a Christian. Also, also, you are saying procedure wasn’t followed, so you agree she should be arrested?

B: She is not a Christian.

A: Ricebag, tukde tukde, Soros!

Newslaundry’s Meghnad and Shambhavi Thakur publish a story on Kapil Mishra’s Telegram Channel [link]

B: See, that’s also a toolkit.

A: Conspiracy. Foreign.

..repeat till infinity

Let’s talk about the A’s. In a book titled “Extraordinary Popular Delusions and the Madness of Crowds”, Charles Mackay says:

We find that whole communities suddenly fix their minds upon one object, and go mad in its pursuit; that millions of people become simultaneously impressed with one delusion, and run after it, till their attention is caught by some new folly more captivating than the first. We see one nation suddenly seized, from its highest to its lowest members, with a fierce desire of military glory; another as suddenly becoming crazed upon a religious scruple;

Whether looking at conspiracies in inter-faith marriages, collusion with a foreign hand, this seems to apply to us.

In a chapter dedicated to Witch-hunts:

It was a crime imputed with so much ease, and repelled with so much difficulty, that the powerful, whenever they wanted to ruin the weak, and could fix no other imputation upon them, had only to accuse them of witchcraft to ensure their destruction. Instances in which this crime was made the pretext for the most violent persecution, both of individuals and of communities, whose real offences were purely political or religious, must be familiar to every reader.

Traitors! Sedition! Anti-nationals! These charges are bandied about casually and then repeated. The same template is replicated at different levels.

That the malice of a few could invent such a charge is a humiliating thought for the lover of his species; but that millions of mankind should credit it is still more so.

Ajay Gudavarthy, writes in NewsClick:

There is a need to now explain and create a sensible narrative about how conspiracies become narratives that favour the ruling dispensation. … Most of these narratives go unchallenged because it is difficult to prove that there was a conspiracy at their roots in the first place. There is also the issue that many people believe these conspiracy theories because of pre-existing prejudices that guide their vision.

Unfortunately, the news ecosystem plays a significant role in delivering these narratives. We’ve seen this play out repeatedly in the last 1 year along:

With COVID-19 [Maya Mirchandani, TheSoufanCenter] The Delhi government’s decision to segregate COVID-19 cases in the general public from ones directly linked to a gathering of the Tablighi Jamaat (a proselytizing Muslim religious group) in Delhi in early March 2020 fueled biased media coverage.

With reporting after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death [Supriti David, NewsLaundry] (reporting on a study titled – Media Trials: A Case Study)

The report analysed 76 debates by Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami, spanning 32 weekdays and 55 hours, and 32 debates by Times Now’s Navika Kumar over 24 days and 20 hours. However, the research was not limited to these two channels. Applying an index and indicators developed by the research team, the report concluded that Rajput’s death was misused as a media trial.

And now again with the Farmer protests, and even Disha Ravi. The latter had to go before court as channels seemed to be reporting on information leaked by the authorities investigating the case. Aside, another instance of courts having to play ‘content moderator’ for TV news. See the Interim Order from Bar and Bench’s live reporting of court proceedings.

But, this is a problem we should have seen coming, from the days we started referring to 24-hour news channels as ‘infotainment’. The signs were there, as Raj Shekhar Sen writes for Newslaundry:

Amid growing competition among 24-hour news channels, the lines between truth and manufactured truth, news and entertainment were being erased even before Modi. Rajat Sharma’s India TV was the pioneer of the “aliens are drinking cow milk” news trope which most other Hindi news channels incorporated soon enough. … In the Indian media, stunning claims are made and forgotten in a moment (GPS chips in currency notes, demonetisation removing black money). Speaking objective falsehoods does not dent one’s credibility … As the regime controls the media, the media slowly fuses into the regime. Just like the government, the media never apologises or even acknowledges a mistake

At the risk of sounding like a “both-sides are wrong”-er: if the B’s are sitting here feeling smug about being less susceptible. Here’s what a recently published study by Dimitar Nikolov, Alessandro Flammini and Filippo Menczer on partishanship indicating vulnerability to information disorder concluded:

Our analysis of the correlation between misinformation sharing, political partisanship, and echo chambers paints a more nuanced picture. While right-leaning users are indeed the most likely to share misinformation, left-leaning users are also significantly more vulnerable than moderates.

(note: this was based news articles shared by 15000+ twitter accounts in 2017, and linked low quality sources to vulnerability)

We may live in the same country, but inhabit different nations.

