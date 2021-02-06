MisDisMal-Information Edition 30

This is an excerpt from Edition 30 of MisDisMal-Information:
For the complete edition, go to: Of Whose Time Is It Anyway, IndiaAgainstPropOganda, Big Tech-lomacy
Whose time is it anyway?
Over the last few weeks, I’ve been asked this question on more that one occasion > Do internet shutdowns help in addressing information disorder as various governments claim they do?
While a part of me just wants to say:
For the complete edition, go to: Of Whose Time Is It Anyway, IndiaAgainstPropOganda, Big Tech-lomacy