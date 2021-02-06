MisDisMal-Information Edition 30

a) The relative costs/benefits imposed by cutting off ALL information flow over the internet for ALL people v/s disrupting the flow of ‘some’ information to a subset of people?

b) And what costs are being imposed on ALL people over a period of time.

Note that here, I am referring to ‘costs’ in the economic sense – it basically boils down how much pain/disruption people are being put through.

So, let’s attempt to answer that question for Haryana. Now, we can’t measure the actual pain or economic impact, but a reasonable proxy would be to try and understand the number of hours of connectivity that have been impacted.

This is an estimate, and attempt to put some sort of quantifiable number. I am certain that it is not perfect and the methodology can be improved by smarter people. My goal was to keep this as simple as possible.

Here’s what I did.

I took district-wise Census 2011 data for Haryana.

From TRAI’s quarterly performance report, I took the reported number for “the number of internet subscribers per 100 people”. For the service area of Haryana (across rural and urban areas) this was ~61. Service area of Haryana excluded Gurgaon and Faridabad, which as per TRAI report sections on Teledensity are a part of the Delhi service area.

As of writing this, the orders are in effect in 3 districts till 5 PM on Feb 5th.

So, across the various districts, between 26th January 2021 and Feburary 5th, 2021 – what was this number?

Estimate: Around 100-110 million hours of impacted connectivity in the service area of Haryana alone.

Whose time is it anyway?

In the spirit of ‘show your work’:

Here is a published Notion Page that details the analysis.

A Google Sheet that I used to arrive at the estimate.