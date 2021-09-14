MisDisMal-Information 49: Of ‘Batter’ed by rage, Misinforming misinformation and fact-checking by the crowds

This is an excerpt from Edition 49 of MisDisMal-Information

‘Batter’ed by disinformation: Cybersocial attacks on corporates, disinformation-for-hire, everyone is a stakeholder in the information ecosystem, and Twitter activity of Fortune 500 CEOs in India and the U.S.

Misinforming Misinformation studies: Researchers discovered anomalies in the U.S. data Facebook provided to Social Science One.

Crowdsourced fact-checking: Can aggregate, low-effort, fact-checking by non-professional fact-checkers match the performance of professional fact-checkers?

‘Batter’ed by Rage

iD – known for its Idly Dosa Batter found itself at the wrong end of an outrage cycle last week. The claim was that it uses animal products (in this case, it was ‘cow bones and calf rennet’) [TheNewsMinute]. It has reportedly filed a complaint with the cybercrime of the Bengaluru Police [Telegraph]. Cadbury’s found itself in a similar position in July, based on information from its Australian subsidiary’s website [Livemint]. And just in the last few weeks, we have had:

Myntra: An outrage campaign that recycled something from 2016 [News18], which seems to pop up every few years [Twitter Search showing a few instances back in Oct 2020 as well]. Related: Read Karthik Srinivasan’s post on Myntra’s (lack of) response to the 2021 rage cycle [BeastofTraal].

Times of India: There was some activity on the hashtag ‘ShameonTOI’ [GetDayTrends], based on an article from … September 2018.

Infosys: though the origin of the rage cycle seems to be different compared with the examples listed earlier, i.e. a cover story in a weekly magazine published by the RSS instead of something that “surfaced” on Digital Communication Networks (DCNs).

With, perhaps the exception of the Infosys one, one common thread (there are possibly more) that runs through them is the expression of ‘iD’entity – in some shape or form. These are only just the recent ones that I can recall off the top of my hand. I’m sure if we were to scour the resources like Trendinalia or GetDayTrends, there would be many more that just don’t make it to the news cycle. Now we can dislike it, but we can’t wish it away. But I want to draw your attention to the other common thread for now:

In July 2021, Ina Fried wrote, “disinformation is coming for your business” [Axios].

Graphika Labs referred to such events as ‘cybersocial attacks’ in a whitepaper titled: Weaponised Social Media (Again, I should identify incentives because the paper was clearly pitching a service to potential clients)

A new reputational threat has emerged across social platforms: cybersocial attacks. The rise of mis- and disinformation, conspiracy theories, and coordinated social attacks requires communicators to become adept at navigating social spaces and the audiences that matter most to their brand, with greater situational awareness than ever before.

Now pause for a second and think back to the countless ‘ban XYZ’ or ‘censor ABC’ hashtags and/or 1-star rating sprees we’ve seen over the years in India. While it is tempting to explain it all away using the identity frame, I think it is important to add more layers to this model. One such layer is, of course, the role of incentives. And when we’re doing that, financial incentives play an important role. A lot has been written about the role of DCN firms in creating attention markets. For now, let’s look at the world of ‘disinformation for hire’.

Disinformation-for-hire: On more than one occasion, Facebook has linked coordinated inauthentic behaviour to marketing/public relations services firms (2 examples from India are SilverTouch, and aRepGlobal). In fact, Nathaniel Gleicher (Head of security policy at Facebook) testified about the rising trend of “disinfo-for-hire” in front of the Select Committee on Foreign Interference Through Social Media in Australia [Asha Barbaschow – ZDNet]. In 2018, a report based on interviews with various participants in Philipines’ disinformation ecosystem developed three personas/portraits [Jonathan Corpus Ong and Jason Vincent A. Cabañes]

Chief Architects: Ad and PR strategists

At the top level of networked disinformation campaigns are ad and PR executives who take on the role of high-level political operators. Usually they occupy leadership roles in “boutique agencies,” and handle a portfolio of corporate brands while maintaining consultancies with political clients … While many chief architects are very savvy with digital technology, they are actually wary of emerging techniques in global disinformation campaigns such as using automated software like bots. They would much rather rely on the labor of savvy creative writers with knowledge of popular vernaculars who can mobilize populist public sentiment. As one chief architect remarked about bots, “Bots are like the white walkers in Game of Thrones. They’re stupid and obvious and easily killed. They can’t inspire engagement.”

Anonymous Digital Influencers and Key Opinion Leaders

Community-level fake account operators

These workers are tasked to follow what we call script-based disinformation work, which consists of posting written and/or visual content previously designed by the strategists on a predetermined schedule, as well as affirming and amplifying key messages by strategists and influencers through likes and shares, thus creating “illusions of engagement”. Community-level fake account operators are tasked to post a prescribed number of posts or comments on Facebook community groups,75 news sites, or rival politicians’ pages per day. … Community-level fake account operators’ motivation is primarily financial. We found out that some of their fake accounts on Facebook or Twitter had prior histories before their political trolling work, used as part of pyramid marketing schemes. These “networking” schemes required them to visually display groups of friends; fake accounts were one way to artificially manufacture group support.

Now, this may not map exactly to the situation in India, and I also think it is fair to say that our understanding has been refined since 2018 (thanks to work like this) – but there are parallels. It is also clear that our attention is largely consumed by ‘digital influencers’, ‘account operators’ rungs and their activities. We eventually need to move up to the chief architects.

For businesses, there are 2 more aspects to explore.

Becoming a target of ‘cybersocial attacks’ is a question of ‘when’ not ‘if’, and there is no control over ‘why’. The consequences may not always be limited to 1-star reviews or hashtags.

Lamenting that American businesses ceded space, allowing the Republican Party to drift further and further extreme, Mark S. Mizruchi writes [Niskanen Center]:

Regardless of which approach the corporate elite takes, it is essential for the group to exercise the kind of strong leadership that would free today’s conservatives from the grip of the fringe elements that traffic in conspiracy theories, reject science, deny facts, and subvert the norms on which a democratic society depends.

Aside: Niskanen Center also did a 4-part webinar series on businesses and depolarisation.

This brings me to the 2nd.

Everyone is a stakeholder in public discourse and the information ecosystem. So a strategic silence on issues that affect basic democratic values can come back sooner or later to haunt everyone.

Which is why I read a forthcoming paper by Arshia Arya, Shehla Rashid Shora and Joyojeet Pal with great interest. It compared twitter activity by CEOs in India and the U.S. across a range of topics centred around the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) (As far as I know, the paper has not yet been published, so I am not including links or quotes). Two things stood out to me.

Overall, across 17 SDGs, engagement with various topics for the India and the U.S. datasets were similar. SDG 16 (Peace, Justice and Strong Institution) saw the highest engagement from the Indian CEO dataset. Yet, there were no tweets referencing democracy and governance issues – which the authors identified as keywords associated with that particular SDG. Note that engagement in this context meant they ‘engaged’ with a topic and not how much engagement their tweets received.

While tweets from the U.S. CEO dataset engaged with topics like the black lives matters movement, hate crimes against Asians, there appeared to be no such content in the India CEO dataset with regard to protest movements or crimes against minorities.

(It is important to point out that any engagement with these topics outside Twitter by CEOs without Twitter accounts or just using another platform, by senior management members other than CEOs is unlikely to have been recorded)

I’m not exactly advocating ‘performative’ Twitter activism (though one cannot discount the potential signalling effects in such cases when you’re starting from such a low base). I’ll go back to Mirzuchi’s paper:

… corporate elite needs to organize itself the way its counterparts in the mid-20th century did, with a focus on the well-being of the entire society. Without such a thrust, the entire system, and the benefits that business draws from it, may be in jeopardy. Yet organizing, and regaining a strong centrist presence, represent only part of the solution. The corporate elite needs to refocus its orientation toward its long-term viability rather than short-term gain.

