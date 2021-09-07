MisDisMal-Information 48: Of moderation: stacked and loaded, ‘all the rage’ and middle(of no)ware

This is an excerpt from Edition 48 of MisDisMal-Information

For the complete edition, go to: Of moderation: stacked and loaded, ‘all the rage’ and middle(of no)ware, – by Prateek Waghre – MisDisMal-Information (substack.com)

In this edition:

Moderation: Stacked and loaded – Recent events of interest from a “content moderation through the stack” perspective

Outrage is “all the rage” – How users learn to express outrage online and the role of out-group animosity

Middle(of no)ware – Critique of middleware from the July edition of the Journal of Democracy

Moderation: Stacked and Loaded

It has been an interesting week for watchers of content moderation through the stack (27 – Content Moderation Stack and 36 – Must-Carry Water and Internet Scores have looked at this subject).

Ariel Bogle @arielbogle another one for all content-moderation-through-the-stack watchers Bobby Allyn @BobbyAllyn BREAKING: Texas Right to Life has now confirmed that Digital Ocean is its new web host for the anonymous tip line website for suspected abortions in the wake of GoDaddy severing its relationship with the site over terms of service violations.

The anonymous tip line website accompanying the Texas bill that bans abortions after 6 weeks had an eventful journey. First, it was kicked off by GoDaddy with a 24-hour notice. It then moved to Digital Ocean but was subsequently kicked off again before landing up at Epik [Jon Brodkin – Ars Technica]. It seems that Epik discontinued services to it as well (tweet).

Then, there’s the saga of OnlyFans flip-flopping over whether to allow adult content or not. I know what you’re thinking – how is this an instance of content moderation in the stack? I also think you’re onto something. It is not so much as content moderation in the tech stack, as much as it is content moderation driven by some part of the stack – in this case, banks and payment processors [Jillian C York – TheGuardian]

Although the company has rescinded the ban, saying that it has “secured assurances necessary” to support its “diverse creator community”, the incident raises the profile of an important issue that has plagued sex workers for many years: the control that the banking industry – and in turn, content platforms – exerts over their ability to not just make a living, but to simply engage in the same sorts of financial transactions as everyone else.

There are also 2 Amazon-related stories.

First, Amazon (shopping) searches were autocompleting queries that began with “iv” with ivermectin related results, which the company said that autocomplete responses are driven by customer activity and that it would “(block) certain autocomplete responses to address these concerns” [Dieter Bohn – TheVerge]

Related: “Recommended Reading: Amazon’s algorithms, conspiracy theories and extremist literature” [Elise Thomas – ISD Global – page 13 is about autocomplete]

Second, Amazon denied a Reuter’s report that it would ‘proactively’ moderate content on its hosting service [Russell Brandom – TheVerge]

And then, there’s the question about the responsibilities of code repositories in the aftermath of a site that auctioned Muslim women on GitHub [Shephali Bhatt – Livemint]:

.. company inadvertently became an enabler of hate crime recently, but it wasn’t one of the usual suspects like Facebook or Twitter. This time, it was Microsoft-owned GitHub, the world’s largest code repository online

Let’s look at the layers of the content moderation stack as Joan Donovan defined them [CIGIOnline]:

The Amazon autocomplete case is on level 2.

Related: Does Amazon know what it sells? [Benedict Evans]

The OnlyFans case probably belongs here too – unless the framework is expanded to account for the type of downstream moderation of the kind we saw in this case (note: downstream moderation in itself is not unique, in this case, it came from a parallel rather than from up the stream (i.e. higher level).

If AWS and GitHub were to proactively moderate what they host, that would belong to level 3. There’s a case of level 4 too for AWS since its services also include Cloudfront, a CDN.

The Texas website could belong to level 3 or level 5 depending on whether:

‘hosting’ is being considered a subset of cloud services. If not, I’m not sure where it goes in this framework.

They were contracted for DNS only (level 5 only), no DNS (level 3 only), DNS and hosting (level 3 and level 5).

The challenge here is that it is tough to frame consistent rules. But we should expect to see more and more of this as companies that find themselves in lower levels keep relearning that content moderation at scale is impossible to do well. This means pressure on those higher up in the stack will increase. We’ve already seen many cases of this – expect it to become even more frequent as people mobilise and outrage over different types of content/services.

For the complete edition, go to: Of moderation: stacked and loaded, ‘all the rage’ and middle(of no)ware, – by Prateek Waghre – MisDisMal-Information (substack.com)