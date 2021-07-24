MisDisMal-Information 46: Outrage against the machine, digital communication networks, link rot

This is an excerpt from Edition 46 of MisDisMal-Information

For the complete edition, go to: Outrage against the machine, digital communication networks, link rot – by Prateek Waghre – MisDisMal-Information (substack.com)

In this edition

Outrage as a genre

Information about Takshashila’s course on Technology and Policy

Identity, News and Digital Communication Networks

…Meanwhile, in India: Pegasus and polarity, social media on FIR(e)

Some good reads

Changes to MisDisMal-Information

Outrage in and against the machine

‘Outrage as a business model’ that’s the headline from a recent article investigating The Daily Wire’s use of Facebook ‘to build an empire’ [Miles Parks – NPR]. There’s a lot of detail in the article, but here are some key assertions it makes:

The Daily Wire’s (defined as a conservative, non-mainstream news source in the article) engagement per article on Facebook is significantly higher than outlets like The New York Times, The Washington Post, NBC News, CNN and Fox News, as well as conservative non-mainstream counterparts like Breitbart News, The Blaze and The Western Journal.

In general, these conservative non-mainstream counterparts receive higher engagement on Facebook than mainstream sources named earlier. I should point out that there is a distinction between engagement, reach and persuasion.

Its coverage is selective and ‘bolster(s) the conservative agenda.’

It does not produce a lot of ‘original reporting’ and mainly ‘repackages’ content from others while introducing a ‘slant’.

A direct quote: “has turned anger into an art form and recycled content into a business model.”

From that last bullet point, I will segue into what Jeffrey M. Berry and Sarah Sobieraj say in The Outrage Industry. They define Outrage as a genre (it was first published in 2013, so there is a focus on talk radio, tv news and blogs – but you can see many of the points extending to the use of social media platforms as well).

And distinguish it from emotion (emphasis added):

“What distinguishes this type of discourse is not that it seeks to evoke emotion in the political arena. On the contrary, emotional speech has an important place in political life, and many emotional appeals are not outrageous. What makes outrage distinctive are the tactics used in an effort to provoke the emotion.”

And incivility:

“outrage is incivility writ large. It is by definition uncivil but not all incivility is outrage. Rude behavior such as eye-rolling, sighing, and the like are not outrageous because they do not incorporate the elements of malfeasant inaccuracy and intent to diminish that characterize outrage.”

So, what it is then? They identify some attributes:

Has a discursive style to elicit reactions through ‘overgeneralisation, sensationalism, misleading/inaccurate information, ad hominem attacks, and ridicule’. It favours “melodrama, misrepresentative exaggeration, mockery, and hyperbolic forecasts of impending doom” over nuance. Personality centred where the voice of other participants take a back seat to a single dominant voice whose worldview drives things forward. Reactive in the sense that such content often starts out as a ‘response’ to events that need to be ‘unpacked’ or ‘reinterpreted’. Ideologically selectiveness follows from 3 in that the dominant actors from 2 can choose/define what they react to. Engaging since it is essentially a performance. Marked by ‘internal intertextuality’, i.e. outrage content producers frequently refer to one another. Rely on oversimplification to communicate.

Pause here for a second and think about how much content we come across today checks many of these boxes, even the things we agree with.

Of course, with the benefit of hindsight in 2021, it doesn’t seem surprising to see that they attributed the differences between the incentives of the day and those in the past to the increase in the number of ‘venues’, speed of circulation, the interplay between mainstream news and outrage venues.

There’s a stress on the supply-side of outrage-driven content, the changed dynamics of which are attributed to the fragmentation of audiences. In a public sphere with few venues, the incentives of content producers are (generally) to offend the least amount of people possible. In a fragmented public sphere where the aim is to reach ‘niche’ audiences, that may no longer apply (bullets added).

“structural changes we describe have rendered outrage politically and financially profitable, whether those profits appear in the form of increased advertising revenues (linked directly to ratings and traffic) or

fundraising dollars … or

political support, coming in the form of votes, increased support for policy positions, or

increased membership in advocacy groups.”

Put another way, tribalism (of a certain kind) seems to bring profits for outrage-driven content producers. Note: they do clarify that fragmentation is not the only factor – social, cultural and political forces also shape what kind of content is ultimately financially profitable <thinks about nightly TV news ‘debates’ and shudders>.

So, there is a demand-side to it as well (that doesn’t absolve supply-side actors, though). In Angrynomics, Eric Lonergan contends that there are 2 sides to ‘public anger’ – moral outrage and tribal rage :

Moral outrage: The positive form which seeks to draw attention to a problem that needs to be fixed.

Tribal rage: Negative form that wants to dominate, suppress or destroy.

(the interesting bit about this distinction is that it probably isn’t free from tribal considerations when classifying a display of public anger as moral outrage or tribal rage)

Again, there is a stress on (a subset of) supply-side actors:

“cynical politicians effortlessly play on both forms of anger to garner support.”

One can reasonably argue that it is no longer just politicians who do this, which is the case the NPR story is trying to make for The Daily Wire and Ben Shapiro. And, I am guessing most of you can point to multiple examples that pre-date The Daily Wire.

On why outrage works, Berry and Sobieraj say:

“outrage works. It works because its coarseness and emotional pull offer the “pop” that breaks through the competitive information environment, and it works because it draws on so many of our existing cultural touchstones: celebrity culture, reality television, a two-party system, as well as the conventional news and opinion to which those in the United States have become accustomed”

They also refer to the collapse of local news, which is fairly common in any literature that tries to make sense of our fraying social norms [Sample: Murtaza Hussain – The Intercept, or the U.S. Antitrust Subcommittee Report]. Yet, not all of these will make sense in every context. In India, we’re certainly not a two-party polity, and I am afraid I know little about the role of our ‘local news outlets’ (if you’ve come across something along these lines, please reach out to me!) and often struggle to arrive at an answer for how local is local enough (city-level? state-level?). So while I’m not sure I agree with the attributes listed in the last quote, I do agree with this:

“Recognizing the economic underpinnings of the genre is vital for a more complete understanding of its prevalence, as these insights advance our ability to recognize the phenomena as culturally and politically dependent, but not reducible to culture or politics. Without this lens, the repetition of outrage discourse across media platforms can be read erroneously as an indicator of a landmark shift in political orientation on the part of the audience or of profound cultural intolerance and insularity.”

I think we need to do this specifically for India without importing assumptions.

They do list 2 caveats of sorts, though:

It isn’t necessary that advertisers will dictate content choices. In fact, they frame this as a ‘narrow view’. It probably holds true for most advertisers, but there is scope to consider how it can impact choices/incentives when there is a heavy dependency on a subset of advertisers.

Commercially driven media will not always lead to adverse outcomes for democracy. Rather they are indifferent to it (you’ll recall that the paper cited in 45: Collective behaviour as a crisis discipline made a similar assessment).

Related 1: Read Whitney Phillips on ‘Smokescreen Trolling’ [Wired]

Trumpist politicians have earned the label by adopting the exact strategies and tactics that 4chan’s trolls perfected throughout the aughts. These strategies include driving wedges between groups, sowing distrust in institutions, and undermining good-faith civic discourse through tactics like over-the-top provocation, tricking people into repeating sensationalist claims, gaming algorithms and keyword search, weaponizing hot-button cultural issues, organizing false outrage campaigns, coordinating targeted harassment (often by directing a “personal army” against a chosen victim), and generally gaslighting.

Related 2: A study by Steve Rathje, Jay J. Van Bavel, and Sander van der Linden on the relationship between out-group animosity and engagement on social media [PNAS]

We report evidence that posts about political opponents are substantially more likely to be shared on social media and that this out-group effect is much stronger than other established predictors of social media sharing, such as emotional language.

For the complete edition, go to: Outrage against the machine, digital communication networks, link rot – by Prateek Waghre – MisDisMal-Information (substack.com)